Crypto trading platform eToro launches $20 million NFT fund as industry approaches inflection point

Physical artwork for a Bored Ape NFT on display at a cryptocurrency exchange in Hong Kong.

Trading platform eToro unveiled a $20 million fund to purchase NFTs and bolster creators. The firm announced the launch at The Bass, a contemporary art museum in Miami, Thursday.

The trading platform's fund is part of a new initiative called eToro.art, which aims to support NFT creators and brands.

Guy Hirsch, eToro's U.S. managing director, said the new fund marked the beginning of a greater NFT strategy for the company, which will eventually offer a multitude of services to allow investors to participate in the emerging economy.

NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, are digital assets that represent real-world objects — such as art, music, real estate and beyond — and can't be replicated.

"Before, with bitcoin and ether, you had only the likes of Goldman Sachs or similar traditional financial players participating or looking at expanding into crypto," Hirsch told CNBC. "NFTs are essentially making any and every potential brand a participant in this market."

As part of its new initiative, eToro showcased its digital art collection, which includes well-known projects, including the Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks and World of Women. Further, eToro plans to commit $10 million to support emerging creators and brands in bringing their new NFT projects to market this year.

Digital art is just one use case for NFTs. Hirsch said eToro plans to add capabilities that will give customers exposure to use cases beyond digital art.

In the past few months alone big brands from every industry, including Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Nike, Gucci, the National Football League and more, have brought NFTs into their marketing initiatives.

"Any brand can home in on this and create some sort of an NFT that represents an ownership stake in part of the brand," Hirsch added.

