Don't make these 2 crypto mistakes on your taxes

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. The April 18 tax deadline is less than two weeks away. For many Americans, it will be the first time they will need to report cryptocurrency transactions to the Internal Revenue Service. It's a process that can be tricky, especially if you aren't familiar with the rules. In particular, there are two misconceptions that commonly trip up crypto investors come tax time, says Austin Woodward, a certified public accountant and CEO of crypto accounting platform TaxBit.

Misconception No. 1: Cryptocurrency is anonymous

Woodward often has to clear up the belief that cryptocurrencies are "anonymous," he says. Many people think that if they bought only $250 worth of crypto and sold it at $350, the $100 profit is small enough that they can get away with not reporting it. But failing to report crypto gains could result in a lengthy IRS audit and possible fines, Woodward says. The IRS has "a lot of infrastructure and teams in place to go after known cryptocurrency users that don't report," he says. Investors need to be diligent and transparent about their crypto holdings, no matter how small.

Misconception No. 2: You only need to mention your crypto transactions on your taxes when you turn your cryptocurrency into dollars