Inside the $87 million hilltop palace for sale in Beverly Hills

Perched approximately 200 meters (650 feet) above Beverly Hills, California, is a European-flavored residence that recently hit the market for $87 million . Past its gates, a 700-foot private drive hugs the mountainside as it leads up a steep incline to reveal a dramatic, 7.8-acre estate.

"For a person who likes this style there's nothing like it, that's why we feel bullish on the price," listing agent Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group told CNBC.

According to the listing, the eight-bedroom, 14-bath residence unfolds over three floors and 21,800 square feet. The home's hefty asking price comes to about $3,990 per square foot which is more than double the $1,801 average price per square foot achieved in the neighborhood in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to The Elliman Report. But it's a relative bargain compared with a record-breaking sale from October, when venture capitalist Marc Andreessen reportedly paid $177 million for an 11,810-square-foot Malibu home, bringing the price per square foot to a staggering $14,987.

Another one of those mega-deals was the distressed sale of 944 Airole Way, a 105,000-square-foot mega-mansion, which was offered at $295 million before selling at auction last month for $141 million. Kirman was a co-listing agent on the transaction that required bankruptcy court approval.

Los Angeles has seen 10 single-family home deals close for more than $50 million in the last six months including three homes that sold for over $100 million, according to multiple listing service and deed transfer records.

"There's no other market that has those numbers," Kirman said. "New York doesn't, Miami doesn't."

He said he hasn't yet seen an impact from rising mortgage rates, inflation or the war in Ukraine: "Any one of these could have spooked buyers, but they haven't."

He also pointed to low inventory to suggest right now it's still a seller's market on the ultra-high end. According to Kirman, the Los Angeles MLS currently shows 27 single-family homes priced over $50 million "That's tight inventory," he said. "We usually see 50 or more."

This is supported by analysis from Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants in the fourth-quarter Elliman Report. "Listing inventory fell to the lowest level on record at the largest rate on record," for all single-family homes and condos in Los Angeles, it said.