CNBC Investing Club

We're exiting this fintech and will use the funds to further our portfolio pivot

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're buying more shares of one of our banks, taking advantage of its cheap valuation
Jeff Marks5 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're adding a consumer stock as we shift our portfolio to account for a more aggressive Fed
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Thursday — Buffett reveals big HP stake, EU's addiction to Russian energy
Jim Cramer4 hours ago
Read More