Billionaire founder of China's JD.com steps down as CEO as Beijing's tech crackdown continues

JD.com's billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive of the Chinese e-commerce giant, joining a slew of high-profile tech bosses who have relinquished their roles at the companies they started.

That comes as Beijing continues to tighten regulation on its domestic technology sector and scrutinize the business practices of companies.

Xu Lei, the president of JD.com, will take over as CEO and join the company's board of directors, with immediate effect.

It is the second management reshuffle for JD.com in the last seven months. In September, Xu was appointed president after leaving his role as head of JD.com's retail business. Liu will remain as chairman of the company's board.

Liu has taken more of a backseat approach at JD.com since he was accused of rape in 2018, an allegation he has denied.