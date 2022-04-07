What to watch today: Wall Street looks steady after two days of Fed-driven selling

BY THE NUMBERS

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) fell 5% in the premarket after cutting its full-year outlook. The cut follows the White House announcing a student loan payment moratorium will be extended. Conagra (CAG) tumbled 5.5% in the premarket after issuing a weaker-than-expected forecast for the fiscal year ending in May. The food producer's results are being hit by higher transportation and raw materials costs. Levi Strauss (LEVI) beat estimates by 4 cents with an adjusted quarterly profit of 46 cents per share, and the apparel maker's revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts. The company saw strong demand for its jeans, tops and jackets while successfully raising prices and cutting down promotions. Levi Strauss rose 3% in premarket trading. Rite Aid (RAD) tumbled 18% in premarket action after Deutsche Bank downgraded the drugstore operator to "sell" from "hold." Deutsche Bank said Covid hastened the decline of the retail pharmacy segment, and there's a possibility that Rite Aid may not be able to generate enough earnings to continue as an operating company. Wayfair (W) slid 4.1% in the premarket after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equal weight." Wells Fargo said the high-end furniture retailer will be hurt by waning demand, overly optimistic consensus estimates and other headwinds. Rent the Runway (RENT) jumped roughly 4% in the premarket after the fashion rental company announced a price hike for its subscribers. Provider of automotive retail technology CDK Global (CDK) agreed to be bought by Brookfield Business Partners for $54.87 per share in cash. The price represents a 12% premium over CDK's Wednesday closing price.

