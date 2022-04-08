CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Friday: Pros make the case for the best bank and Big Tech stocks

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO08:04
CNBC ProGE, J.B. Hunt, and Goldman Sachs are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 8
Alison Conklin2 hours ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Thursday: Dan Niles and other pros react to Berkshire's new stake in HP
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO11:20
CNBC ProHP, Charles Schwab, and Autodesk are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 7
Alison Conklin
Read More