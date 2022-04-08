Elon Musk says production of Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot could start next year

Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada.

Tesla may start production of a humanoid robot known as Optimus as early as next year, CEO Elon Musk said Thursday.

The electric vehicle maker first teased the robot, also known as the Tesla Bot, at its "AI Day" in Aug. 2021, saying it will be a general purpose machine capable of doing a wide range of tasks.

"We have a shot of being in production for version one of Optimus hopefully next year," Musk said Thursday at the opening of Tesla's new vehicle assembly plant in Austin, Texas, where he appeared on stage — in a cowboy hat and sunglasses — to Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E."

Tesla has yet to reveal a working prototype of the robot, however, and it's unclear how sophisticated Optimus is at this stage.

Musk claimed that Optimus will eventually be able do anything that humans don't want to do, claiming that it will bring about an "age of abundance".

Striking a bullish tone, Musk also suggested that the robot will "transform the world ... to a degree even greater" than the cars Tesla is renowned for. "It's maybe hard to imagine it," he said.

AI has been hailed as a potential threat to humanity and Musk said in 2018 that he thinks AI is more dangerous that nuclear weapons. "As you see Optimus develop, everyone's going to make sure it's safe," he said Thursday. "No Terminator stuff or that kind of thing."

He previously said Tesla was designing the robot so that humans would be capable of running away from it, or overpowering it.

When Musk first announced Tesla's robot, he said it will be based on the same chips and sensors that the company's cars use for self-driving features. It is five foot eight inches tall, according to Musk, and has a screen at head-height for useful information.

Many people initially thought that the bot was little more than an AI recruitment tool for Tesla, but Musk said in January that the robot is actually a top priority for new product development this year.

"I think it has the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time," Musk said of the robot at the time. The fact that he's now talking about production in 2023 suggests Optimus is indeed a serious endeavor.