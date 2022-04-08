European markets set to climb to end volatile week, with Fed plans and Russia in focus

LONDON — European markets are expected to advance at Friday's open to end a volatile trading week as investors assess the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening plans and news from Ukraine.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 54 points higher at 7,606, Germany's DAX is set to climb around 138 points to 14,216 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 64 points to 6,526, according to IG data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed slightly lower on Thursday despite having been up by around 0.8% at one stage, as volatility continued following details of the Fed's plans to tighten its balance sheet and hike interest rates to contain runaway inflation.

The U.S. Congress has voted to revoke Russia's trade status and ban oil and gas imports, along with banning all new investment in the country and sanctioning President Vladimir Putin's daughters, after reports of rape and torture against civilians by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The atrocities drew condemnation from G-7 members, who voted to remove Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with G-7 and NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss weapons supply to Ukraine.

The European Union has also approved new sanctions against Russia, including a landmark embargo on Russian coal imports.