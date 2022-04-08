CNBC Investing Club

We want to reduce our chip stock exposure including Nvidia — here's our plan

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: The week in review, the week ahead — April 8, 2022
Zev Fima44 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Friday — twisted logic on Apple, UPS downgrade, PG pick up
Jim Cramer5 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubCramer offers quick-hit advice on 8 stocks in the Investing Club portfolio
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More