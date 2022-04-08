Social turmoil is Sri Lanka's biggest risk, ex-World Bank official says of economic crisis

Sri Lanka faces a "dangerous situation" with continuing social unrest and must avoid a "disorderly default," the former chief economist of the South Asia regions at the World Bank, Shanta Devarajan told CNBC Friday.

Shortages of food and fuel, along with record inflation and regular blackouts, have brought thousands of Sri Lankans to the streets as the country faces its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

"Social turmoil is the biggest risk. That's why I keep emphasizing the point about cash transfers. As you can see on the streets — the people are angry," said Devarajan, who is now part of a new government advisory panel formed to tackle the country's debt crisis.

Devarajan said a cash transfer program aimed at helping the poor, coupled with a reduction of subsidies on food and fuel, will be critical to averting a collapse of Sri Lanka's debt-ridden economy.

In the past week, protesters and opposition parties alike have called for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, accusing his government of economic mismanagement.

A foreign currency shortage has left Sri Lanka struggling to import essential goods, even as the coronavirus pandemic has cut off vital tourism revenue. Foreign exchange reserves shrank 16% to $1.93 billion in March, Reuters reported citing central bank data.