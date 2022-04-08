CNBC Pro

Value investor David Katz says he'd 'aggressively' buy banks and thinks this tech giant is too cheap

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
WATCH LIVE

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProWhen Wall Street’s 'fear gauge' goes up, it might be time to buy stocks, Josh Brown says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProInsider buying: DocuSign's CEO makes another big bet on his own stock
Dominic Chu
CNBC ProJosh Brown says Nvidia's potential is 'scary' ahead of a potential AI boom
Jesse Pound
Read More