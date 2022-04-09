A Harvard nutritionist shares the No. 1 food she eats every morning to help her brain 'stay sharp' and 'age well'

And there are so many options, from leafy greens like spinach and kale to nuts like almonds and walnuts. But through my years of research, I've found one to be the most beneficial when it comes to helping your brain age well: blueberries.

As a nutritional psychiatrist, a big part of my job is advising patients — especially those who want to improve their brain health or are trying to recover from trauma — about foods they should incorporate into their daily diet.

Eating the right "brain-boosting foods" can significantly decrease your risk of developing neurological problems, improve your mental health, and help you stay sharp and focused .

I suggest adding 1/2 to one cup per day. Frozen blueberries are just as good as long as they don't have added sugars, juice or preservatives.

Versatile, accessible and absolutely scrumptious, here's why I love eating blueberries every morning:

1. They are high in flavonoids

Blueberries are packed with flavonoids, which are plant compounds that offer a variety of health benefits. Studies have found it can lower your risk for dementia.

People who eat a diet that includes at least half a serving per day of foods high in flavonoids may have a 20% lower risk of cognitive decline, according to a 2021 study that surveyed 49,493 women with an average age of 48, and 27,842 men with an average age of 51.

2. They are packed with antioxidants.

Blueberries are rich in anthocyanins, a type of antioxidant that gives these berries their characteristic color. Anthocyanins support a healthy stress tolerance and anti-inflammation throughout the body, particularly in the brain.

The antioxidant phytonutrients — that is, plant nutrients — found in blueberries also quell inflammation in the body and brain, and protect cells from damage.

3. They are rich in fiber.

I frequently speak about the profound connection between our gut and our brain — or what I call the "gut-brain romance."

Like antioxidants, fiber decreases inflammation and feeds the "good bacteria" in the gut. Blueberries are rich in fiber, allowing them to improve our microbiome health and reduce inflammation in the gut and the brain.

4. They contain folate

Folate is an important vitamin that allows neurotransmitters, the chemical messengers within our brain that govern mood and cognition, to function properly.

Where a deficiency of folate may underlie some neurological conditions, improving folate status has beneficial effects on our mental health, brain health and cognitive age.