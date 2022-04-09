Ukraine demands strong global response to train station killings; EU candidacy expected within months or less. Follow our live updates

Several world leaders have fiercely condemned the missile attack on an eastern Ukrainian train station in Kramatorsk that killed at least 52 people, with the EU introducing new sanctions on Russian individuals and the U.K. pledging more military aid to Ukraine. The U.S. says the attack was carried out by Russian forces using short-range missiles, while Moscow denies responsibility.

Zelenskyy in a late night address Friday emphasized the need for a war crimes tribunal for Russia and for more weapons support to Ukraine.

Russian forces are concentrating their efforts in the country's east as thousands of people try to flee the region. Russian air attacks over Ukraine's south and east are expected to increase in the coming days, though it continues to face stiff Ukrainian resistance.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday pledged to offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a speedier start to Ukraine's bid to become a member of the European Union, saying that "it will not as usual be a matter of years to form this opinion but I think a matter of weeks." Zelenskyy said he would come back with answers in a week.