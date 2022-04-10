Emmanuel Macron to face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in French presidential election, exit polls show

The cost of living and the war in Ukraine have been front and center of the political debate ahead of the French vote.

French leader Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen topped the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, according to exit polls, and are set to face off in the final vote on April 24.

A flurry of early projections and exit polls showed incumbent Macron came first with roughly 28% of the vote, followed by Le Pen on 24%.

The surging cost of living and the Russia-Ukraine war have been front and center ahead of the vote. Support for Macron had jumped following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and his mediation efforts earlier this year. The French president has tried to broker diplomatic settlements between Kyiv and Moscow and called for a cease-fire, while also pushing the EU to take robust action against the Kremlin.

But that momentum dissipated in the run-up to the first-round vote, with Macron being late to his domestic campaign trail due to his busy schedule and the voter polls tightening right up until election day.

The conflict has accentuated higher energy prices and the broader spike in inflation — something that Macron's government has tried to tackle. But it's an issue that his opponent Le Pen, who heads up the anti-immigration National Rally party — leveraged significantly in her campaign.