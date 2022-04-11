25% of Americans felt financially stressed all the time last year, CNBC + Acorns Invest in You survey found

As the coronavirus pandemic wears on and government aid sent at the beginning of the crisis runs out, Americans are feeling the impact of tight budgets.

One-quarter of Americans said that they felt financially stressed all the time last year, according to a CNBC + Acorns Invest in You survey, conducted by Momentive. The online survey of nearly 4,000 adults was conducted March 23-24.

Another 41% said they feel financially stressed sometimes, and 33% said they felt rarely or never financially stressed in the last year.

More from Invest in You:

Inflation could mean a big heating bill this winter. How to prepare

As inflation rises, where to find opportunities to make and save money

Your financial wrap-up: 4 savvy money moves to make before year-end

The main cause of financial stress has been rising prices, as Americans grapple with the highest inflation in 40 years. Many people were unprepared to deal with these price hikes, said Susan Greenhalgh, an accredited financial counselor who runs Mind Your Money in Hope, Rhode Island.

"We don't really know how to deal with them, and how to address them," she said, adding that having your eyes focused on your spending is always a good strategy.

Shifting the budget

Financial stress appears to be hitting those with lower incomes the hardest.

Nearly 60% of people who had a household income of less than $50,000 said they're under more financial stress now than they were a year ago, the survey found.

That's compared to 53% of people in households making between $50,000 and $100,000 annually and 45% of people making more than $100,000 who said the same thing.