Shares in Asia-Pacific mixed as investors await China inflation data

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed Monday morning as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese inflation data for March. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.61% in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.35%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.47%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.1%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.08% lower.

China's consumer price index and producer price index for March are set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday. The data release comes as mainland China has been fighting to control its worst wave of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

Currencies and oil