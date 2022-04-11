Cramer's lightning round: Editas Medicine is not a buy

Loading chart...

DraftKings Inc: "They are in a battle, a pure battle to try to get market share and right now, there is no sign that the battle is over. ... I do think they'll win."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I can't tell you to sell it. But I can also tell you, maybe I'm not the answer on this stock because holy cow, it hasn't stopped [going down in price] and I thought it would have."

Editas Medicine Inc: "You can not buy growth stocks that have no hope of making money. Not in this environment."

