Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board, says CEO Parag Agrawal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, shown here in March, proposed a series of changes to Twitter's subscription service, including price changes and the option to pay in dogecoin.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has abandoned his plans to join the board of Twitter, his social network of choice.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced on Sunday that Musk remains the largest shareholder of Twitter, and the company will remain open to his input.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.