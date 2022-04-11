European markets set to slip as investors watch inflation, monetary policy

LONDON — European markets are set to pull back slightly on Monday to begin a week of key central bank meetings and U.S. inflation prints.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 23 points lower at 7,647, Germany's DAX is set to slide by around 91 points to 14,193 and France's CAC 40 is expected to shed around 15 points to 6,533, according to IG data.

Global investors will be watching the U.S. consumer price index reading for March on Tuesday and producer price index on Wednesday for indications as to how drastically the Federal Reserve will have to act in order to rein in inflation. Several Fed officials are set to speak on Monday and could further sway market momentum later in the day.

U.S. stock futures declined in early premarket trade on Monday as Wall Street comes off a losing week, with U.S. Treasury yields continuing to climb following a Friday jump that saw the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a 3-year high.

Earnings season also kicks off stateside this week, with banking giants JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Citi and Morgan Stanley all due to report.