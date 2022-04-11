March's runaway energy prices and higher food costs could mean hottest consumer inflation since 1981

A customer selects food from a freezer at a supermarket on January 12, 2022 in New York City.

Consumer price inflation in March is expected to have risen the most since December 1981, driven by higher food costs, rising rents and runaway energy prices.

The consumer price index is released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and economists expect a monthly jump of 1.1% and a year-over-year gain of 8.4%, according to Dow Jones. That compares with February's jump of 0.8%, or 7.9% year-over-year, the highest since early 1982.

"It's going to be ugly," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "It's a perfect storm — Russian invasion, surging oil prices, China locking down, further disruptions to supply chains, wage growth accelerating, unfilled positions. Just a kind of scrambled mess leading to painfully high inflation. We're struggling through two massive global supply shocks. It would be hard to imagine we didn't suffer higher inflation."

Core inflation, excluding food and energy, is expected to rise a half percent — the same as February — and the year-over-year gain is expected to be 6.6%, up from 6.4%, according to Dow Jones.

"The good news is it does look like it will be the peak because of oil prices," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. Oil prices surged shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, reaching a peak for West Texas Intermediate oil futures of $130.50 per barrel in early March. That price has since fallen to about $94 per barrel Monday.

Gasoline prices also surged, reaching a national average of $4.33 per gallon of unleaded on March 11, according to AAA. The price Monday was $4.11 per gallon.

"The problem for the Fed is the broadening of inflation from goods into services and also because used car prices might be picking up again," said Swonk. "The supply chain issues aren't going away. They're getting worse."

Just on base effects, economists say this month or next month could be the peak for inflation. Zandi expects headline CPI will fall to 4.9% by the end of this year.

The Federal Reserve is expected to tighten policy aggressively to rein in the hottest inflation in four decades. Markets expect a half point hike in May, and economists say a hot inflation report could also bring a half point hike in June.

"The Fed's on track. It's at least a half percent hike, and the balance sheet reductions starting out," he said.