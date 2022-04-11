Op-ed: If female investors have any weakness, it’s their mistaken belief that they're not good investors

Women and men do differ when it comes to investing.

However, while many may think of women as the weaker sex when it comes to investing, female investors actually capture stronger rates of return than their male counterparts.

Women outperform men by 40 basis points, or 0.4%, on average, according to Fidelity's 2021 Women and Investing Study. This positive margin can translate into tens of thousands of dollars over time.

In addition, women have been making significant gains in accumulating assets, with 67% of female investors surveyed saving beyond their retirement accounts, up from 44% in 2018. Meanwhile, nearly 50% have saved $20,000 or more outside their retirement accounts and emergency funds, with 20% saving $100,000 or more. This extra savings can mean considerable assets over the long-term.

More from Personal Finance:

Skyrocketing inflation is taking a big bite out of paychecks

Here's why you should start paying off debt now

How the Fed's rate hike impacts student loan borrowers

If female investors have any weakness, it's their mistaken belief that they are not good investors. The Fidelity study reports that only one-third of women surveyed see themselves as investors, meaning only 33% feel confident in their ability to make investment decisions.

Over the years, I as a financial advisor have observed the unique strengths of the female investor. Working with countless female clients, my team and I have discovered that as a group, these women share certain characteristics that make them both savvy savers and intuitive investors.