Russia could use phosphorus bombs in Mariupol, UK warns; Austrian leader to meet Putin. Follow our live updates

Russian forces are preparing for what is expected to be a large and more focused push on expanding control in the east and south of Ukraine. The shift in military strategy comes after a failure to capture the capital city of Kyiv.

President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new general to direct the next phase of the war in Ukraine. The U.S. has cast doubt, however, that a change in battlefield leadership will have much impact on Moscow's prospects.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is on Monday scheduled to travel to Moscow to meet with Putin, shortly after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Nehammer is set to become the first European leader to hold talks with Putin since Russia's unprovoked onslaught began on Feb. 24.