CNBC Pro

These low volatility stocks are proving to be resilient in a wild 2022, Barclays says

thumbnail
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThe 30-year mortgage rate tops 5%. Here’s what investors should know
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProHere's a bunch of Wall Street's top global stocks to own right now
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO08:04
CNBC ProGE, J.B. Hunt, and Goldman Sachs are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 8
Alison Conklin
Read More