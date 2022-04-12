Apple CEO Tim Cook criticizes antitrust regulation, says some policies would hurt iPhone users

Apple CEO Tim Cook criticized pending antitrust regulation in the U.S. and Europe on Tuesday, saying that some of the proposed policies would hurt iPhone user privacy and security.

Cook argued in a speech at the IAPP Privacy Summit in Washington, D.C. that regulator efforts to force Apple to allow iPhone users the option to install apps from the internet, called sideloading, could lead to a scenario where users can be tricked into installing malware and software that steals user data. Apple currently only allows users to install iPhone software from the Apple App Store.

"Here in Washington and elsewhere, policymakers are taking steps in the name of competition that would force Apple to let apps on the iPhone that circumvent the App Store through a process called sideloading," Cook said. "That means data-hungry companies would be able to avoid our privacy rules, and once again track our users against their will."

Cook's remarks on Tuesday highlight Apple's strategy to soften the sideloading requirements in pending antitrust regulation by focusing on the risks it presents to users.

Sideloading "would also potentially give bad actors a way around the comprehensive security protections we put in place," Cook said on Tuesday.

In the U.S., the Open Markets Act would require Apple to permit sideloading. It was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month and is expected to be further debated in Congress this year.

In Europe, the EU recently agreed on the Digital Markets Act, a sweeping set of rules that target big tech companies. Early versions of the DMA included a sideloading requirement, but the legislation is not yet finalized.