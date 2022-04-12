Giant undersea cables set to give the UK and Germany their first direct energy link

Onshore wind turbines in Germany. The NeuConnect project says the interconnector will enable Britain to "tap into the vast energy infrastructure in Germany, including its significant renewable energy sources."

Key contracts totaling more than £1.5 billion ($1.95 billion) have been awarded for a major interconnector project that will link Germany and the U.K., as countries around the world attempt to shore up their energy supplies amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The NeuConnect project is centered around subsea cables that will enable 1.4 gigawatts of electricity to pass in both directions between the U.K. and Germany — Europe's two largest economies. The interconnector measures 725 kilometers, or just over 450 miles.

Those behind NeuConnect have dubbed the privately-financed venture an "invisible energy highway" and have described it as "the first direct link between the UK and German energy markets."

The contracts that have been awarded relate to cabling works and converter stations. NeuConnect said Siemens Energy had been awarded the contract for the latter, which will involve the design and construction of sites in Germany and the U.K.

The NeuConnect project has previously said the interconnector will enable Britain to "tap into the vast energy infrastructure in Germany, including its significant renewable energy sources."

For Germany, it says "the new link with Britain will help ease current bottlenecks where wind turbines are frequently powered-down due to an excess of renewable energy being created."

Monday's announcement said financial close on NeuConnect was slated for the "coming weeks," which would allow works to begin at some point in 2022.