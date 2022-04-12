CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: Here's why we're reversing last month's downgrade of American Eagle

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubA Citi analyst just downgraded Cisco — here's why we're sticking with the stock
Kevin Stankiewicz2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — measuring the impact of China's lockdowns
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're trimming our large position in Apple — here's why
Jeff Marks
Read More