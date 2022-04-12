Ukraine prepares for Russian offensive in the east; West working to confirm reports of chemical weapons attack. Follow our live updates

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says that her government is working "urgently" to verify details of an alleged chemical weapons attack Monday on residents of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

"Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details," Truss tweeted.



"Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account," she added.

The original report was a Telegram message posted by the Azov Regiment, an ultra-nationalist part of the Ukrainian National Guard. The Azov message said Russian forces used "a poisonous substance of unknown origin."

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the United States was also aware of the alleged attack.

"We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely," he told reporters.

"These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine," said Kirby.

U.S. officials have been warning for several days that the Russian army will continue to commit what they call "atrocities" as it doubles down on attacks in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

---- Christina Wilkie