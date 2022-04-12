CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Cisco, Starbucks, CrowdStrike, Apple, Utz & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWolfe downgrades JetBlue, says proposed acquisition of Spirit makes little sense for airline
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProWaste Management has little upside in the months ahead as downside risks increase, BMO says
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProSell Cisco as rivals gain more market share, Citi says
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
Read More