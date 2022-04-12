What to watch today: Stock futures pop as investors digest key inflation data

BY THE NUMBERS

Stock futures jumped Tuesday morning as Wall Street digested a key inflation report. A day earlier, all three major U.S. equity indexes finished firmly in the red. The Dow dropped 1.19%, the S&P 500 fell 1.69% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2.18%. (CNBC) The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield traded at its highest point since December 2018 on Tuesday morning, reaching 2.82% before retreating somewhat to 2.798%. (CNBC) The Labor Department released March consumer price index figures at 8:30 a.m. ET, showing a year-over-year gain of 8.5%. That is the largest increase since December 1981 and slightly above the Dow Jones estimate of 8.4%. The CPI, excluding food and energy, increased 6.5%, meeting expectations.(CNBC)



* White House says it expects inflation to be 'extraordinarily elevated' in new report (CNBC) Albertsons (ACI) and CarMax (KMX) released quarterly earnings before Tuesday's opening bell. There are no reports of note scheduled for after the close. Fed Governor Lael Brainard, whose hawkish comments last week spooked markets, is scheduled to appear virtually at 12:10 ET on Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit.

IN THE NEWS

STOCKS TO WATCH