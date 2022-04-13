Asia-Pacific stocks edge up after hot U.S. inflation report; China's trade data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade as investors watch for market reaction to the release of a slightly hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report.

China's trade data for March is also expected at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN today.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan climbed 0.55% in early trade as shares of Fast Retailing gained more than 1%. The Topix index advanced 0.39%.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.46% while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged fractionally higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan traded 0.14% higher.

Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is also set to announce its interest rate decision at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.