CNBC Pro

Bank of America says buy Warner Bros. Discovery as stock can surge 82% from here

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley names Schwab a top pick, says rising rates will boost stock
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProBernstein picks India stocks to buy, says one could potentially rise nearly 40%
Eustance Huang
CNBC ProAs Goldman raises its electric vehicle forecast, analysts pick their top stocks to cash in
Lucy Handley
Read More