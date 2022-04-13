CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Wednesday: Pros reflect on JPMorgan's earnings, buy 'growth at a reasonable price' stocks

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO10:23
CNBC ProJ.P. Morgan, Meta, and Chipotle are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 13
Alison Conklin44 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Pros are staying long in these megacap Big Tech names
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO08:38
CNBC ProCisco, Microsoft, and Apple are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 12
Alison Conklin
Read More