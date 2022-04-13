China's lockdowns could trigger a logistics snarl that may 'dwarf' 2020 and 2021

A traffic police officer prepares to check a truck at a service station of G1503 Shanghai Ring Expressway on April 11, 2022 in Shanghai, China. The major Chinese city has been among the hardest hit as China battles its most severe Covid outbreak since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

Many goods are stuck in China right now as a result of the Covid lockdowns and it could become a "big problem" for the global economy, according to business consultant Richard Martin.

"Many of the things that we use around the world that're manufactured, have components from China and we're about to see a logistics snarl that'll dwarf anything in 2020 or 2021," Martin, managing director at IMA Asia, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

"China is 20% of global demand but its role in supply chains is much bigger than that."

Since the early months of the pandemic, the global economy has struggled with supply chain challenges due to a mix of factors — such as logistics services struggling to keep up with trade volume, or Covid surges in parts of Asia that threatened to disrupt the flow of goods.

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in late February after Russia invaded the country, has further fueled those concerns.

"The outlook you've got for the global economy is getting pretty dim now — Europe faces a war on its doorstep, United States has got big interest rate hikes coming through which could hit the U.S. consumer and in China, they're really slowing the economy down," Martin said.