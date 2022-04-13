Look for durable stocks to weather this 'hyper-confusing moment' in the market, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to find stocks that can perform well in any market environment.

"This is a hyper-confusing moment, but I want you to search for stocks that can work long-term regardless of whether we're in the best of times, the worst of times, or both," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer named several stocks that investors should consider. Procter & Gamble has a good "longer-term perspective" while Disney stock could be good for investors bullish on travel, he said.

He added that investors wanting to capitalize on banks that will benefit from the Federal Reserve raising interest rates should look at Bank of America, while those worried that the Russia-Ukraine war will escalate should eye defense contractor Raytheon Technologies.

To exemplify the market's current "best of times, worst of times" environment, Cramer pointed to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's comments in the company's first-quarter earnings call. Dimon said he sees "significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday that the company had the "highest sales in terms of bookings of any month" in company history in March, Cramer said.

As confusing as the companies' contrasting messaging might be for investors, Cramer said that the differences in the companies' performance can be attributed to the type of businesses they run.

"Bastian deals with the consumer. Dimon deals with the consumer, but also the enterprise. Consumers might be willing to spend like mad even in the face of a Fed-mandated slowdown, just because they're so eager to get out again."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Disney and Procter & Gamble.