Soaring gas prices are forcing some Uber, Lyft drivers off the road

When Sergio Avedian, 55, started driving full time for Uber and Lyft in 2016, he used to make $3,000 a week.

"Now, it's impossible to make that kind of money," he said.

Coming out of the pandemic, demand for rides is high but inflation and the rising price of gasoline has made it harder for drivers to earn what they once did.

"Gas prices pretty much crippled all drivers," said Chris Gerace, contributor at The Rideshare Guy, a blog aimed at helping rideshare drivers earn more money.

Nearly half of rideshare workers, including Uber and Lyft drivers, as well as food deliverers for companies like Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats, quit or drive less because of the recent spike in gas prices, according to The Rideshare Guy's own poll.

"I hope that it's only a temporary thing but as time goes on, we are going to have another segment of drivers say 'I can't do this anymore,'" Gerace said.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures the prices Americans must pay for goods and services, is up 8.5% from a year ago — notching a fresh high in March. However, gas prices jumped 18.3% for the month, boosted by the war in Ukraine and the pressure that is putting on supply.

"Gas prices alone accounted for more than half of the monthly increase in the CPI, and over the past year, gas prices are up 48%," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.

Although the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell slightly to $4.10 after the White House announced several stopgap measures, it is still significantly higher than the $2.86 seen one year ago, according to data from AAA.