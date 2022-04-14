Andy Jassy says he doesn't own bitcoin, says Amazon could one day sell NFTs

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC on Thursday he doesn't own any bitcoin or nonfungible tokens, but that he's optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

"I don't have bitcoin myself," Jassy told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin in a "Squawk Box" interview.

"We're not probably close to adding crypto as a payment mechanism in our retail business, but I do believe over time that you'll see crypto become bigger," added Jassy, who was interviewed after he released his first annual shareholder letter since taking over the helm from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.