Cramer's lightning round: Virgin Galactic is like a lottery ticket

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc: "I think it's been a terrific long-term stock and will remain a great long-term stock."
Loading chart...
1-800-Flowers.com Inc: "I think that it's ... a very well-run company."
Loading chart...
Green Brick Partners Inc: "It's housing. ... People don't want anything related to housing."
Loading chart...
Clearfield Inc: "I'd rather own a T-Mobile."
Loading chart...
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc: "This is like a lottery ticket. ... Right now, I'm not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com