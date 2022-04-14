Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, so it can be 'transformed as private company'

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, saying the social media company needs to be transformed privately.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk wrote in a letter sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor and disclosed in a securities filing.

Twitter shares jumped 12% in premarket trading after closing at $45.85 a share on Wednesday.

Here was the letter Musk sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, as disclosed in a securities filing:

I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it. Elon Musk

Shares of Twitter are up 6% this year and 18.5% since the start of the month.