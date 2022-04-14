CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — April 14, 2022

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're starting a position in this energy stock, drawn to its valuation and natural gas exposure
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWells Fargo stumbled this quarter, but our investment thesis on the bank remains intact
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubMorgan Stanley's big earnings beat proves management can navigate tricky markets
Zev Fima4 hours ago
Read More