Jim Cramer says investors should have these 5 industrial stocks on their wish lists

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday offered a list of five industrial stocks investors should consider adding to their portfolios.

"After years where the market chased growth at all costs, we're now in a post-momentum, pivot environment where Wall Street wants solid companies with easily justifiable valuations," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer named five industrial stocks that fit this requirement.

Here is the list:

To come up with this list, Cramer started with nine industrial names. He said he eliminated PACCAR and Cummins because the freight industry, including trucking rates, are experiencing a slowdown. He also axed Stanley Black & Decker and Fortune Brands Home & Security to avoid housing stocks while mortgage rates skyrocket.

The original nine industrial companies came from Cramer's curated list of S&P 500 companies that were included for having reasonable valuations and great earnings growth. This is the same list Cramer used to pick the best travel and leisure, financial and semiconductor stocks earlier this week.

"I've spent a whole week highlighting these stocks, and now you've got twenty to pick from. I want you to keep them on the shopping list," he said.

Here are all the growth at a reasonable price, or GARP, stocks Cramer highlighted this week: