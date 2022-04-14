Stocks could stay choppy as fears about the Fed overshadow earnings news

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, March 29, 2022. Source: NYSE

Earnings season is here and it may distract investors from other issues, but it's not likely to be the big driver of the overall market in the week ahead.

Strategists expect there could be more misses and fewer beats in the first quarter earnings season. Earnings are expected to increase by 6.3% for the first quarter, based on actual reports and estimates, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. "I think you're going to see a lot more differentiation and divergences," said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer and chief market strategist at Truist. "I think you're going to see companies that have managed well, and others that have profit pressures. You're going to see more extremes, relative to broad-based strength over the past two years." Strategists expect the market to remain volatile, as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates again in early May and continue to tighten policy this year. "Our broader view is we're going to continue to be in this big, broader choppy range," Lerner said. "The way I see it for the next couple of months, is no new highs, and no new lows."