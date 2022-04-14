UK freezes record $13 billion in assets linked to two Abramovich associates

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is seen on the stand during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on December 19, 2015 in London, England.

WASHINGTON -- The United Kingdom on Thursday announced that it had frozen assets belonging to two Russian oligarchs worth up to $10 billion pounds, or $13 billion U.S. dollars.

The actions against Eugene Tenenbaum and David Davidovich, two close associates of the better known Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, represent the largest asset freeze action in British history, according to a government spokesperson.

Thursday's asset freeze came one day after authorities on the offshore tax haven of Jersey froze assets valued at more than $7 billion that are suspected of being connected to Abramovich.

This brings the combined value of the assets frozen to as much as $20 billion. In addition to the freeze, Davidovich was banned from traveling to Britain. Tenenbaum, however, was not.

Jersey is a self-governing Channel Island whose head of state is Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

But British officials said the Jersey judgement against Abramovich and the UK actions against Tanenbaum and Davidovich were coordinated.

They were aimed at cutting off potential sources of cash that Russian President Vladimir Putin could call upon to bankroll his botched invasion of Ukraine.

"We are tightening the ratchet on Putin's war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (below) said in a statement announcing Thursday's asset freeze. "We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table."