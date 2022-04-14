Why Elon Musk might want to buy Twitter for $43 billion—and whether or not it will actually happen

Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter at $54.20 a share, valuing the company at roughly $43 billion.

The Tesla CEO disclosed his "best and final" bid to acquire the publicly traded social network and take it private early Thursday, saying in an SEC filing that "I don't have confidence in management" and telling Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor that he would improve the company.

"Twitter has extraordinary potential," Musk said. "I will unlock it."

The offer is the culmination of a whirlwind few weeks for the world's richest man, who earlier this month paid nearly $3 billion for a 9.2% ownership stake, which immediately made him Twitter's largest shareholder. In the ensuing 10 days, Twitter announced that Musk would be joining its board, but he changed course the day his term was set to start.

Musk said Thursday that if his takeover offer was not accepted, he "would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder." In a statement, the company said that the "Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders."

Musk's takeover bid is unprecedented, Dan Ives, an analyst for Wedbush, tells CNBC Make It.

"This is something never seen in the history of the public markets," Ives says. "It's a 'Twilight Zone' for anyone who has followed Wall Street for the past 100 years."

Shares of Twitter are up 17% since Musk's 9% stake was initially disclosed on April 4. They have seesawed as different reports about Musk's involvement with the company emerged.

Here's a look at what Musk has said about Twitter over the past few days, as well as how his takeover bid might play out.