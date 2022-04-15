Japan's shares set for lower open; U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks drop overnight

SINGAPORE — Japan's markets are set to fall at Friday's open, after U.S. stocks fell overnight as Treasury yields climbed to highs.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,955 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,920 — lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,172.

Economic data due out on Friday includes China's property prices and South Korea's trade data.

Many markets in the region are closed for the Good Friday holiday, including Australia, Singapore, India and New Zealand.

U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks dropped overnight after a Bloomberg report said China's -anti-corruption watchdog was among agencies involved in an investigation into links between Alibaba's Ant Group and state-owned Chinese firms.

New York-listed Alibaba closed more than 4% lower, while JD.com fell about 3% and Pinduoduo plunged nearly 9%.

Hong Kong markets are also closed for the Good Friday holiday.