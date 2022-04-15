NBA star Damian Lillard dishes on the Blazers and his new footwear insole company

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers speaks to fans during fan appreciation night before the game against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center on April 10, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Abbie Parr | Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard said he wants to stay with the franchise that drafted him in 2012 and would use this offseason to get healthy and strengthen his game. While he's doing that, Lillard also plans to expand a new business venture. Lillard discussed his desire to stay in Portland when he spoke to CNBC on Monday about Move, a footwear insoles performance brand he co-founded with his business partner, Nate Jones. Move launched in December. It lured more than $100,000 in sales the first month through direct-to-consumer, and it projects $1 million in sales for 2022. Lillard said the consumer product is "tailored to sports and for athletes." He added Move wants to help basketball players avoid foot injuries such as plantar fasciitis, which he experienced earlier in his NBA career. "[Young athletes] need to wear this because the things that you're doing as an athlete is harder on your body and your feet than my time as a kid," said Lillard. "It's harder on [younger players] than it was on me."

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green guards Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard in final seconds of Warriors' 119-117 overtime win in NBA Western Conference Finals' Game 4 at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Monday, May 20, 2019. Scott Strazzante | Getty Images

Hitting the 'reset' button

Lillard, 31, hasn't played since January, as he recovers from adnominal surgery and played a career-low 29 games this season due to the injury. Still, the Weber State product averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists this past season and was named one of the league's greatest players in February to celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary. But after uncertainty around his future with the team surfaced last summer, Lillard watched the Blazers go through a turbulent transition on and off the court in the 2021-22 NBA season. Still, he wants to stay. "I have no plans of not being a Portland Trail Blazer," said Lillard. "I want to be here, and I think they want me here." The Blazers fired former coach Terry Stotts last year. Team CEO Chris McGowan resigned last November, and a month later, the Blazers fired basketball executive Neil Olshey after allegations of workplace misconduct. On the court, the Blazers made roster moves that included trading Blazers co-star C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans to free up salary cap space. Then, last month, the team shut down Lillard for the remainder of the season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13 – Lillard's rookie year. Asked to describe his 10th season in the NBA in one word, Lillard called it a "reset." "I feel born again – health-wise and mentally," he said. Lillard will make $42 million next season as part of a $176 million extension he signed in 2019, according to Spotrac, a website that tracks sports contracts. This summer, he's also eligible to sign another extension for more than $100 million. That would push the average annual value, or AAV, of Lillard's deal over $50 million per season. Lillard warned of naysayers and media speculation surrounding his future. "Everybody is like, 'He's going to do this. He's going to do that,'" Lillard said. "But the game is so watered down, and the game is so fugazi (fake) that people literally won't believe what you say even if you say it directly to them." Though Lillard wants to stay with the Blazers, asked if he would accept a trade, he responded: "If they came to me and they wanted to trade me – I'm not going to fight them on wanting to trade me. I don't want to be anywhere I'm not wanted. But I don't think that's the case."

Damian Lillard's new investment in Move, a footwear insoles brand he co-founded. Coutesy: Move

Moving into new business

Off the court, Lillard makes roughly $15 million in endorsements, according to Forbes. Agreements include brand deals with Anheuser-Busch's Modelo brand, Disney-owned Hulu, and a reported $100 million contract with sneaker company Adidas. On the investment front, Lillard is a co-owner of Players TV, a channel that launched on Samsung TV Plus in 2020. In addition, he owns Damian Lillard Toyota in Oregon and goes by Dame D.O.L.L.A. in his musical career. Now, Lillard is focused on building Move. Lillard said Jones presented the idea to construct the insoles brand in 2019. "As soon as we talked about it, my mind went to my own foot injuries," he added. Lillard recalled his battles with plantar fasciitis earlier in his career. The injury causes inflammation of tissue near the heel of the foot and can be caused by improper insoles in sneakers. Lillard said athletes' "lack of awareness and self-care" with their feet is a problem. "It's even worse now," said Lillard, referencing younger athletes who tend to play all year to develop their skill set and gain exposure. "It's more important for them to get ahead of the game on these types of things. So, I felt like it was a major marketing opportunity for it not just to be a part of a successful business plan but to be a part of major impact on a lot of these younger athletes' health."

Damian Lillard's new investment in Move, a footwear insoles brand he co-founded. Coutesy: Move