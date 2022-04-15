CNBC Pro

Inflation and an aggressive Fed could mean investors should rethink the traditional 60/40 portfolio

thumbnail
Darla Mercado, CFP®@darla_mercado
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProAnalysts name their top semiconductor stocks as the supply crunch eases
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO09:53
CNBC ProTwitter, Goldman Sachs, and IBM are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 14
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO03:24
CNBC ProHome Depot, VW, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin
Read More