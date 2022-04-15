CNBC Pro

These companies set to report next week typically beat earnings estimates and trade higher

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProWhat stock pickers need to know about this earnings season, which could see some big misses
Patti Domm
CNBC ProThese stocks have earnings momentum into reporting season and analysts love them
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProThere's a major issue overhanging this earnings season that could separate the winners from losers
Jesse Pound
Read More