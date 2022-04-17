Moscow claims forces have taken most of Mariupol; Ukrainian fighters given last chance to surrender

"Russian soldier, sowing campaign has already begun," says a roadside sign in Dnipro, Ukraine. Photos of Ukrainian tractors hauling off abandoned Russian tanks have circulated widely since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainian media that the continuing siege of Mariupol could scuttle any attempts to find a negotiated end to the war.

"The destruction of all our guys in Mariupol – what they are doing now – can put an end to any format of negotiations," Zelenskyy said in an interview.

Zelenskyy also said he spoke with the leaders of Britain and Sweden about how best to help those defending Mariupol and the tens of thousands of civilians trapped there.

Mariupol's fate can be decided either through battle or diplomacy, he said.

"Either our partners give Ukraine all of the necessary heavy weapons, the planes, and without exaggeration immediately, so we can reduce the pressure of the occupiers on Mariupol and break the blockade," he said in his nightly video address to the nation. "Or we do so through negotiations, in which the role of our partners should be decisive."

Zelenskyy said the situation in Mariupol remains "inhuman" and that Russia "is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there."

The president's office said the southern port city is holding out but the situation is critical. The battle for Mariupol has come at a horrific cost to trapped and starving civilians. Locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies from residential courtyards and prohibiting new burials. It was unclear why.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Saturday that Ukrainian forces have been driven out of most of the city and remain only in the huge Azovstal steel mill.

Mariupol's capture would allow Russian forces from the Crimean Peninsula to fully link up with troops in the Donbas region, Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland.

— Associated Press