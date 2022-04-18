5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Stock futures fall as the 10-year Treasury yield tops a 3-year high

2. BofA issues stronger earnings as it releases reserves for soured loans

Bank of America, the last of the major banks to report earnings, on Monday delivered a better-than-expected 80 cents per share profit on revenue of $23.33 billion. BofA's decision to release $362 million in loan-loss reserves was in contrast to JPMorgan Chase, which disclosed last week that it opted to build reserves by $902 million. JPMorgan said profit also slumped due to losses tied to Russia sanctions. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup each topped expectations with stronger-than-expected trading results. Wells Fargo missed on revenue as mortgage lending declined.

3. Elon Musk's tweet suggests an appeal directly to Twitter shareholders

Elon Musk posted a tweet Saturday, saying "Love Me Tender," days after making an unsolicited $43 billion cash offer to buy Twitter. After a TED talk Thursday, Musk hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid, in which he would bypass the social media company's board and put the offer directly to shareholders. The tweet seemed to imply Musk, the world's richest person and CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, might seek to buy shares from investors in what's called a tender offer. Twitter on Friday adopted a "poison pill" to limit Musk's ability to raise his stake in the company. Shares of Twitter rose more than 3.5% in the premarket.

4. China's first-quarter GDP beats estimates despite Covid lockdowns

China's first-quarter gross domestic product grew a faster-than-expected 4.8% despite the impact of Covid lockdowns in March. Beginning last month, China struggled to contain its worst Covid outbreak since the initial phase of the pandemic in 2020. Three people have died as of Sunday, officials of locked-down Shanghai said, attributing the fatalities to preexisting health conditions. Shanghai began a two-stage lockdown and mass virus testing in late March that was supposed to stop after just over a week later. But authorities have yet to set an end date.

5. Russian strikes kill at least 7 people in Lviv, Ukrainian officials say